Hospital School in North Carolina aims to be ‘just a stop, not a final place’ for students

By Sarah Krueger

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — When you think of a public school, you probably think of a traditional, physical school building on a campus surrounded by a gymnasium, auditorium and athletic fields.

For Durham Public Schools, there’s another type of classroom that’s less well-known but equally important that operates out of Duke University Hospital.

It’s called the Hospital School and is designed for any student from anywhere in the world who is getting treatment at the facility, whether it’s for a week or for a year.

During the pandemic, some of the Hospital School’s services are even more in demand.

Michael Somers, the principal of the school, said it’s a job he loves and feels it’s rewarding in a very different way.

The school has a classroom on the 5th floor of Duke University Hospital since the 1980s and serves Pre-K through 12th grade students with a team of eight teachers. Some of its students are from outside of the U.S., while others live in Durham.

Much of the instruction happens bedside. According to Somers, the best part is seeing students return home.

“The goal is to keep the students connected to their home schools,” Somers said. “We say we are just a stop. We are not a final place.”

The school also includes a few other unique learning environments, Somers said, calling it “an umbrella over four programs.”

Other programs are in the Durham County jail and in an eating disorder clinic. Another school for students who are homebound saw a surge in enrollment during the pandemic.

“A great deal more are homebound this year, with students who maybe have underlying health issues and the fear of catching COVID, and that really is causing a potential for even more issues with those students,” Somers said.

Somers said DPS hopes to meet the needs of all of its students through the Hospital School.

In total, Somers estimates the Hospital School served about 600 students last year between all of its programs. Last year in the hospital, it served 322 different students, a decrease from recent years due to COVID-19.

Somers said, right now, the school is serving more than 50 homebound students.

“The best part of this job is how rewarding it is,” Somers said.

