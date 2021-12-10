Community cares for Las Vegas newborn, mother on life support after COVID-19

By JACLYN SCHULTZ

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A community is coming together to care for a newborn baby after his mother and only living parent has been on life support since she contracted COVID-19.

Rowena Salas has been on an ECMO machine at Sunrise Hospital, and has been sedated since Thanksgiving.

She contracted COVID-19 in late November. Loved ones said she had trouble breathing and insisted on being transported to the hospital.

On Thanksgiving, she delivered Oliver at 34 weeks. He was due Jan. 2.

“She has been sedated ever since. I never thought we would be in a situation like this,” said brother Tyler Eastman, who is caring for Oliver and his sister, Mia, along with relatives.

The children’s father Jaime died earlier this year due to health issues.

“The fact it happened after her husband passed, so close to the holidays, it’s a day-by-day thing, which is uncertain,” Eastman said.

The family created a GoFundMe and baby registry for Oliver.

