Therapy dog who loves Boston Marathon recovering from second tumor removal surgery

By Nathalie Pozo

HOLLISTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A therapy dog who has become a Boston Marathon fixture is recovering after undergoing a second surgery to remove a tumor.

Spencer, a 12-year-old golden retriever, has become a welcome sight for many Boston Marathon runners.

No matter the weather on Marathon Monday, Spencer is out at his usual spot near Ashland State Park, holding his “Boston Strong” flag.

Spencer’s owners, Rich and Dorrey Powers, said they were unsure if he would be able to attend this year’s marathon because their beloved dog needed a 3.5-pound tumor removed beforehand.

But on Oct. 11, Spencer was there to cheer on runners, many of whom missed him after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the traditional race in 2020.

“He was able to make it back to the marathon again this year, which was a huge thing for me because I thought he was never going to be able to do it again,” Rich Powers said.

Last week, veterinarians found another tumor in Spencer, which led to another surgery.

“Until we get that pathology, we are not going to know what our next step is,” Rich Powers said.

So while they wait, the Powers are raising funds for golden retriever cancer research through the Morris Animal Foundation. They said they have gotten thousands of messages of support and people asking what they can do to help Spencer.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of support that we are receiving,” Dorrey Powers said.

“He is a miracle boy and I think he’s needed, and not ready to go. He wants to go to that marathon again,” Rich Powers said.

