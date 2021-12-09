Fans lining up days in advance for chance to sit in Timbers Army

By MIA VILLANUEVA

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — We are less than 72 hours away from the MLS Cup and fans who have secured tickets are already lining up to snag a wrist band to sit in the coveted Timbers Army section.

500 fans are expected to be lined up by noon Thursday outside of Providence Park. While tickets to the match Saturday are in high demand, fans must wait patiently in line in if they want the chance to sit in the Timbers Army section. Those will be handed out Friday morning.

On Thursday morning, even though it was mostly empty, many had already staked claim in line by putting up chairs. Some began staking claim as early as Tuesday.

Those still trying to grab tickets to Saturday’s match can enter for a chance to win through the “Ultimate MLS Cup Sweepstakes,” available through a partnership between the Timbers and Adidas. One lucky winner will end up with two tickets to the match, two Timbers jerseys, two $500 Adidas gift cards and the PlayStation 5 with the newest FIFA game.

