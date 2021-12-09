AL woman admits to using position at staffing company to engineer $127,000 fraud scheme

By BRENDAN KIRBY

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A former medical staffing company employee admitted Wednesday that she used to her permission to steal personal information, which she then used to obtain more than $127,000 in fraudulent loans.

Roseanna Taylor, 41, pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges. She faces almost five years in prison under advisory sentencing guidelines, although prosecutors have indicated they will recommend a shorter sentence in exchange for her help in prosecuting others involved in the scheme.

Taylor admitted that she worked by herself and with others to obtain loans for cars and other items beginning in 2018.

According to court records, the fraudulent loans totaled $127,663, with an intended loss of $369,562.

Taylor’s plea agreement indicates that she acknowledged to Secret Service investigators on Feb. 5 that she had been involved in forging and counterfeiting checks and falsifying documents to support the counterfeit checks. She also admitted to applying for loans in other people’s names.

Taylor worked about a year in an administrative position for a medical staffing company in Mobile that provided in-home care to people via a nurse database. She used the personal information contained in that database, according to the plea document. She also admitted to using the nursing database to obtain security questions, previous addresses and other information.

As part of the fraudulent scheme, Taylor admitted, she would create false temporary state identifications, pay stubs, utility bills and insurance cards.

She told investigators that she would make up seven-digit numbers for Alabama driver’s licenses that she counterfeited. Occasionally, it would turn out to be genuine driver’s license number, but Taylor told investigators that those were coincidences, according to the plea document.

The plea agreement indicates that a Secret Service investigator spoke with a victim whose name had been used for frauds against Team Gunther Kia, First Heritage Credit, One main Financial, Keesler Financial and Franklin Financial. The victim told investigators that the crimes “had catastrophic effects.”

Senior U.S. District Judge Ginnie Granade set Taylor’s sentencing for March 9.

