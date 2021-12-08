Video of altercation between CT teacher, student circulating on social media

By ERIN EDWARDS, ANDREW MASSE

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A New Haven school teacher is facing charges after police say he got in an altercation with a student.

It happened at Edgewood School yesterday and tonight, a video is circulating allegedly from that incident.

Here is video posted on social media that is believed to be from the incident at the school.

You can see the teacher and the student appear to be in an argument.

Moments later, it looks like the student starts throwing chairs and desks around the room.

Then, the video shows the teacher grab the student and throw him.

Tonight, there are several parents on social media defending this teacher and saying the video doesn’t show the whole story, but others say this teacher crossed the line.

42-year-old Deron Beasley is facing charges after police say he got in an altercation with a student at Edgewood School.

It happened yesterday.

Beasley was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and assault in the third degree.

Video on social media has been circulating allegedly showing the incident, but parents say it doesn’t show the full story.

“While everyone’s like, ‘Well, there’s video to show it’, we have to be really careful as to what exactly the video captures. Does it capture only a small piece of the incident and missing what lead up to that incident,” Professor Lisa Dadio of the University of New Haven stated.

Law enforcement expert Lisa Dadio explains it’s difficult to get the full story from one video.

“You have to look at everything and not just the video. Witness statements, whether or not anybody else has video, I guarantee you someone else has video of this incident,” Dadio noted.

Police say the student involved in the incident sustained minor injuries and was released to a parent.

Officials with New Haven schools tell us the district is cooperating with police and the teacher is being placed on leave.

Police say Beasley was released on a $15,000 bond.

