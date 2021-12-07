Rutherford County, NC, wildfire approximately 30% contained; 3 acres burned so far

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Fire crews from Buncombe and Rutherford Counties are currently battling a wildfire on Shumont Mountain.

Fire officials say approximately three acres have burned in Rutherford County bordering Buncombe County.

Officials say the fire is not currently endangering any homes and it is approximately 30% contained.

Residents in Chimney Rock, Lake Lure and Shumont in Buncombe County will likely smell and/or see smoke.

Officials say currently there are approximately 60 workers on the scene battling the fire. Forest Service and multiple agencies from Buncombe and Rutherford are working to contain it.

A command station has been set up at Broad Rivers Shumont station with Rutherford County EM as the command.

Officials urge people to avoid the area while emergency personnel work.

A statewide burn ban went into effect one week ago and in that time firefighters, emergency crews and forest servicemembers have battled several fires of varying sizes.

Two wildfires that firefighters spent days battling have been 100% contained, the NC Forest Service reported over the weekend. This includes the Huntsville Mountain Fire (also referenced as the Pogue Mountain Fire) in McDowell County and the Grindstone Fire on Pilot Mountain.

