High school in CT to upgrade mental health services, security following threats

By ERIN EDWARDS, ROGER SUSANIN

Click here for updates on this story

HAMDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Security changes will be in place at Hamden High School when it reopens on Wednesday.

The school received multiple threats over the last week which forced officials to close it out of an abundance of caution. The school has been closed since Friday.

On Monday, members of the Hamden Board of Education met to discuss how to keep students and staff safe.

One of the big changes will be that students will now go through metal detectors when they head into school.

The school is also looking to increase mental health support.

“Your concern level grows. Now all of sudden, my kids have become anxious,” said Kneil Northrop of Hamden.

After several threats at Hamden High School, Kneil said his two sophomores are worried.

“I’m hoping that the steps that the board is taking and the town is taking can help get us in the right direction,” Northrop stated.

“These steps are still being developed and we have a day of development and training tomorrow,” said superintendent of Hamden Public Schools Jody Goeler.

Monday, the Board of Education and Hamden police went through their plan to increase security at the high school, including adding a student resource officer and three security guards, as well as a program that will alert security when doors at the school open.

Hamden Police Chief John Sullivan said his department will also be there when students head back to class on Wednesday.

“We’ll have an increased police presence and we’ll assist in any way that the board of education requests of us,” Sullivan said.

Last Monday, Hamden police said two ninth grade students got into a fight after dismissal. A 13-year-old student stabbed a 14-year-old student multiple times.

The victim of the stabbing is expected to be ok, according to officials.

Both students face charges.

Thursday night, school officials said they received an anonymous tip about a gun being brought to school on Friday.

Police and school officials made the decision to close the high school that day.

Sunday night, Hamden Public Schools received another online threat directed toward Hamden High School. The mayor’s office, Hamden Police, and school officials decided to close the school Monday and Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the school planned to open on Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.