Washington Park Christmas tree burned by vandals to be replaced

CHICAGO, Illinois (WLS) — A Christmas tree in Washington Park will be replaced Monday after it was burned by vandals over the weekend.

Nearly half the tree was burned and a holiday banner was also destroyed sometime overnight Saturday, according to My Block, My Hood, My City.

Washington Park Chamber of Commerce had a tree lighting ceremony near 55th Street and King Drive as part of a community celebration Saturday.

The Washington Park Chamber of Commerce says it’s unfortunate but it will be replaced.

“I don’t understand, why our community? Why our christmas tree? All we want to do is just have a wonderful time celebration. We want to bring a beautiful tree to our community and we don’t know why a person would want to do this. It’s just so unfortunate,” said Donna Hampton-Smith, CEO of the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce.

It’s the second setback this weekend, after volunteers decorating homes were robbed Saturday.

Still, My Block, My Hood, My City said volunteers were able to light up more than 200 homes along King Drive.

They plan to be back out next weekend with security.

If you would like to sign up and volunteer with the organization, visit their website, formyblock.org.

