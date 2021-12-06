Family members share details about woman killed in North Carolina house fire

By Star Connor Kiera Humes

DEEP RUN, Lenoir County (WLOS) — A deadly house fire takes the life of a Lenoir County woman.

On Saturday, NewsChannel12 learned of new details from the woman’s family.

“It’s God’s plan. That’s all I can say. It’s God’s plan, and she’s probably in a whole lot better place for what she was about to have to go through,” Debby Barwick expressed.

Debby Barwick fought back tears as she talked about her sister, Juanita Martin, who died in the house fire in Deep Run on Friday, December 03.

Barwick said her sister had just been diagnosed with cancer and was on an oxygen tank. She also said Juanita’s husband was also home at the time of the fire. He was hurt trying to save Juanita, according to Barwick.

“He is in Chapel Hill. He is in critical condition. He is on life-support,” Barwick shared. “He has burns all over, down his throat, and in his lungs and arms.”

Barwick said the pain of losing her younger sister is unbearable.

“She was mine,” Barwick proclaimed. “I loved her to death. She was a good sister.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say nothing appears to be criminal.

A gofundme has been set up to help cover Juanita Martin’s funeral cost and medical expenses for Rob Martin.

