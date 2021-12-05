Police arrest 2 people in a drug bust at a midtown apartment

By Lauren Sennet

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Two people were taken into custody after Atlanta police conducted a drug bust at a midtown apartment.

The suspects facing numerous charges are 39-year-old Christopher Alpert, a convicted felon, and 33-year-old Brooke Holeman.

Police say they confiscated heroin, marijuana, hundreds of oxycodone pills, Xanax, meth, and other drugs.

Investigators also recovered a firearm, equipment used to forge documents, and fraudulent identification cards.

According to officials, this investigation has been ongoing for several weeks. It started in Nov. 2021 after someone noticed unusual activity at the apartment on 16th Street. Police gathered enough information, and on Wednesday, they were able to secure a search warrant and make the arrests.

“This case is another example of how significant the community can be in crime reduction and helping the police to rid neighborhoods of bad characters. While police are proactively patrolling all over the city of Atlanta, they are not able to see all suspected criminal activity in every neighborhood, but citizens who live in these neighborhoods do see it all because it is right outside their doors and windows 24/7. We are grateful to those who saw suspicious activity and alerted us, and we are proud of the work our investigators and officers put into this case to effect these arrests,” said the Atlanta Police Department.”

