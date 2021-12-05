Little boy suffers gunshot wound; house shot into

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A late shooting Friday night sent a little boy to the hospital. It happened off Dobbs Avenue in Mobile, leaving neighbors shaken.

As described by neighbors, Dobbs Avenue is a relatively peaceful neighborhood, until shots rang out.

“It was around like 11 p.m., and I heard the gunshots, and it was like pow, pow, pow,” said one neighbor.

Bullets flew into a house a few doors down, where a 9-year-old boy was shot in the arm in the living room. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, some of those bullets also left behind damage next door.

Neighbor Anthony Cromwell’s two vehicles were shot at, leaving shattered glass still on the ground and bullet holes in the door. Luckily, no one was inside.

“I was pretty upset, but I haven’t had any tensions with anybody,” said Anthony Cromwell. “I haven’t harmed anybody for someone to come shoot at my house.”

Other neighbors are terrified for their own families.

“Very scared, very scared because I didn’t know it struck a nine-year-old, and that could have been my son,” said a neighbor.

Contact Mobile Police with any information.

