Oregon’s Middle School releases safety protocols ahead of students’ return to campus

By DREW MARINE

FAIRVIEW, Oregon (KPTV) — Reynolds Middle School students are going back to campus after being moved to distance learning because of recurring behavioral issues with some of its students.

Brooke Bucklin is an eighth grader at Reynolds Middle School and she’s experienced bullying there firsthand.

“We were going back to the locker room, and she just came onto me. So, I put my elbow out like that and next thing I knew I was on the ground,” Bucklin recalled.

Two weeks ago, the middle school sent out a letter to parents saying students would move back to distance learning because behavioral issues were disrupting learning for other students.

“I don’t really like distance learning because it’s hard to do it but then again, I was kind of happy because you can’t do fights over (Microsoft) teams,” Bucklin said.

While students have been off campus, school staff and administrators held listening sessions with families and came up with several safety procedures for students’ return. Those include hiring two campus monitors to support safety and build relationships with students, de-escalation training for teachers and implementing a peer mediator program.

Sabrina Smith, Brooke’s mom, said she’s cautiously optimistic about the changes.

“I think it’s all really really good stuff and it’s a start. Eventually I don’t think a few monitors are going to be, I think they’ll need more overtime, it’s a huge school,” she said.

Bucklin isn’t sure some of these will be well-received. “I don’t think any middle schooler would share their feelings,” she said.

District spokesperson, Steve Padilla, said he understands these changes won’t fix everything overnight, but each protocol is a piece of the puzzle.

“We understand students might not feel ready emotionally or otherwise to participate in something like that,” he said. “We feel that the more tools that we have readily available the safer we can make the school.”

Reynolds students will come back in a staggered schedule, with all grades back on campus December 10th.

