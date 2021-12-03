Couple spreads Christmas cheer with light display including 20,000 lights

By KDKA-TV News Staff

AMBRIDGE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Sometimes it starts off as just celebrating the season and then it grows into something that makes a community happy.

Denise and Bob Dunn’s home along Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge is decked out in Christmas lights from top to bottom.

The Dunns say they started putting lights up about 25 years ago and it began with a simple three strands of lights.

Since then, it’s grown into a massive display that includes 20,000 lights.

The couple uses the display to raise money for Saint Jude’s Hospital.

“Over the years, so far, we collected over $65,000,” Bob said.

“It’s so worth it save those kids, we have some survivors, and they have an office in Pittsburgh and they’ll come down and spend time with us,” Denise added.

The Dunns also dress up as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on weekends and welcome visitors to their home.

