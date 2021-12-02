Police arrest suspect after Sacramento chase, 12-hour standoff

By Web staff

ELK GROVE, California (KCRA) — A suspect who led officers on a pursuit through Sacramento before he was seen running into a home in Elk Grove has been arrested following a 12-hour standoff situation, police said.

Police had surrounded the man’s home overnight and said they were trying to establish communication with him.

He was eventually found about a mile away from the home Thursday morning after 8 a.m. and fought with police before being taken into custody, KCRA 3’s Erin Heft reported.

Earlier Thursday, authorities fired flashbangs and gas rounds inside the home. Afterward, two people outside attempted to cross a police line and were turned back. It is unclear if they are family members of the suspect.

“While SWAT was searching the house, we received several calls of a person going through backyards eastbound on Ammolite,” Elk Grove police tweeted. “The suspect was located not far from the area and taken into custody.”

Police said the situation began around 8 p.m. Wednesday. It’s not clear what sparked the initial chase but police told KCRA 3 there was a felony warrant out for the man involved.

After the suspect was seen running into the house on Ammolite Way in Elk Grove, officers had shut down Ammolite and Tusk Way.

Neighbors were asked to stay in their homes for safety while negotiations were attempted.

