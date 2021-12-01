Suspect in Nordstrom smash-and-grab robbery appears in court

By Andria Borba

MARTINEZ, California (KPIX) — One of three people charged with felonies in connection with the smash and grab of Nordstrom in Walnut Creek entered a plea of not guilty in court Monday.

Contra Costa County prosecutors said 19-year-old Rodney Robinson of Oakland was found to have more than $2,000 worth of Nordstrom merchandise in his car when he was stopped at the scene of the Broadway Plaza on November 20th.

Authorities allege he was one of more than 80 people involved in the ransacking of the department store before fleeing in cars that had license plates removed or covered.

Prosecutors said at least 25 cars blocked entrances around the Broadway Plaza store to keep police and emergency responders from getting into the shopping area. They also alleged that the flash mob smash-and-grab robbery was set up online via social media.

Multiple Nordstrom employees were physically assaulted during the spree. Robinson was denied bail by a judge in Martinez on Monday.

His godfather told KPIX off camera that the charges are “not in his character” and he wasn’t the “brainchild behind it.” He also said it must’ve been “an opportunity that presented itself” in the wake of the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal.

A preliminary hearing is set for December 10th for Robinson.

