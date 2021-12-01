NC wildfire 30% contained as of Wednesday morning; estimated 50 acres burned

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Local firefighters continue to battle a wildfire on Progue Mountain in McDowell County, near Marion.

The Dysartsville Fire Department says, as of Wednesday morning, the fire is 30% contained with no structures in danger at this time. North Carolina Forest Service officials estimate that as of Wednesday morning approximately 50 acres have burned.

The North Carolina Forest Service says they currently have multiple personnel on scene along with a helicopter, scout plane and dozer.

Crews were first dispatched on Tuesday, Nov. 30, afternoon at around 2 p.m., and remained on scene throughout the evening to control the flames and construct lines of containment. McDowell County Deputy Director of Emergency Services Adrienne River Jones tells News 13 that crews are continuing to work to extinguish the flames Wednesday morning.

Work will continue Wednesday with over 30 fire personnel on the scene constructing additional containment lines. The terrain in this area is extremely rugged with many areas only accessible by foot.

No one has been injured in the fire, there are no evacuations at this time and there is no known cause for the fire.

Anyone wanting to drop off donations for emergency crews can drop them off at the Dysartsville Fire Department (9184 BC 226 S, Nebo) or the Glenwood Fire Department (1745 Old Hwy 221 S, Marion).

A local burn ban remains in effect for McDowell County further restricting any open burning within 100 feet of an occupied house or apartment. “With the current conditions, a burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of outside fires spreading quickly.” stated McDowell County Fire Marshal, Andrew Pressley. “Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the county.” All active burning permits have been canceled. This burn ban is expected to remain in place until dry conditions no longer pose a serious fire threat in McDowell County.

November was officially in the top 5 driest months we have seen in the last 10 years and the driest in nearly 5 years. That dryness mixed with fall foliage and warm temperatures has caused an increased fire risk for the entire region.

Due to the increased fire risk, North Carolina is currently under a statewide burn ban. Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued. The issuance of any new permits has also been suspended until the ban is lifted. Anyone violating the burn ban faces fines and additionally may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.

