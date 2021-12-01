Father of 6 surprised at work with gifts from a Secret Santa

By Nate Eaton

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Steven and Rayne are the hard-working parents of six children between the ages 3-16.

Last spring, Rayne started having health problems with her digestive system and she was diagnosed with colon cancer. The chemotherapy treatments have gone well and are nearly complete, but it has put this already struggling family in a tailspin.

As part of her recovery, Rayne had to buy a $3,000 hospital bed so she could sleep sitting up. On top of the health problems, the family’s little propane furnace went out, causing them to rely on electric space heaters. With winter coming on, this will get very expensive. Estimates for a replacement furnace are about $5,000.

Through all this, Rayne and Steven have never complained. They face these challenges with optimism and are the first to help when others are in need.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News team to visit Steven and we found him hard at work.

