December concert, car auction to benefit deputy shot in the line of duty

By Annette Weston

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BERN, Craven County, North Carolina (WLOS) — A concert in December will raise money to help in the recovery of an eastern North Carolina deputy who was left with life-changing injuries when he was shot in the line of duty two months ago.

Deputy Zach Bellingham suffered a spinal injury when he was shot while answering a call on October 1 and has suffered spinal cord injuries that require many special needs.

The White Umbrella Group is sponsoring a benefit concert on Saturday, December 11 at the New Bern Fairgrounds.

Riverside Automotive Group has donated a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage that will be auctioned that evening as part of the benefit.

Ticket purchases are $25.00 and can be purchased HERE or at Copy and Print Warehouse on Neuse Boulevard.

All ticket purchases go to the nonprofit Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Zach Bellingham is a major lover of his pets and benefit organizers said he hopes soon to be returning to New Bern upon the completion of this stage of his rehabilitation at the Shepherd Medical Center in Atlanta, GA.

Along with the car auction, more than $2,000 in prizes will be raffled off to support Bellingham. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.