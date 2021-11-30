2nd corrections officer brutally attacked at correctional facility

By Megan Abundis

Click here for updates on this story

LANSING, Missouri (KSHB) — The state employee’s union in Kansas said another corrections officer at Lansing Correctional Facility was brutally attacked by an inmate. This marks two officers attacked at the prison in less than a month.

Sarah LaFrenz, the president of the Kansas Organization of State Employees (KOSA) said a long-time male Lansing Corrections employee was attacked by an inmate and sent to the hospital.

Lansing Correctional Facility

Lansing Correctional Facility By: Megan AbundisPosted at 4:35 PM, Nov 29, 2021 and last updated 7:16 PM, Nov 29, 2021 LANSING, Mo. — The state employee’s union in Kansas said another corrections officer at Lansing Correctional Facility was brutally attacked by an inmate. This marks two officers attacked at the prison in less than a month.

Sarah LaFrenz, the president of the Kansas Organization of State Employees (KOSA) said a long-time male Lansing Corrections employee was attacked by an inmate and sent to the hospital.

Recent Stories from kshb.com

“About 5:00 in the morning in the max unit we had a correctional officer that was assaulted by an inmate,” LaFrenz said. “As we understand it, he was assaulted by the inmate with a bar of soap in a sock.”

She said the officer was sent to the hospital to check for cuts to his face and a traumatic brain injury. KOSA said it believes he was the only officer on duty to a cell of at least 100-inmates.

Earlier this month, a female officer was attacked by an inmate. According to the union, she was hit in the face with a padlock attached to a belt while alone. Other inmates used her radio to call for help.

Current and former Lansing Correction employees and officials with the state workers union said they were worried an officer attack could happen again. They highlighted the need for more staff, experience and pay raises — calling the prison out for what they described as ‘dangerous working conditions.’

Greg Peters, a retired first sergeant at Lansing Correctional Facility, continues to protest in front of the prison demanding the prison be locked down until staffing increases.

“I’m not surprised, I figured it was going to happen,” Peters said.

“Staffing is at absolutely a critical breaking point. When you have one person trying to handle these things it leads to bad outcomes like we are seeing now,” LaFrenz said.

According to LaFrenz the female officer is still recovering and she said she believes the two attacks could have been prevented.

“Fear for your people, the sadness that this occurs and really deep anger that this continues,” LaFrenz said.

It’s unclear if any charges have been filed in either attack.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.