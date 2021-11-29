Woman punched in face after mask confrontation, police say

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police say a woman punched another woman in the face after being confronted about not wearing a mask.

It happened back on Oct. 8, but investigators released new video of the altercation Friday.

Police said the women got into an argument on Fulton Street near Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance video coming up behind the 39-year-old victim and punching her in the face.

Police said she refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

