‘Just part of what we do’: Fire captain burned during rescue released after weeks in hospital

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Fire Captain Steve DesRuisseaux was released from Mass General Hospital on Monday, three weeks after he was burned over nearly half of his body while trying to save residents during a fatal fire at a Manchester, N.H.

After saving one person from the second floor of a burning Dutton Street home on November 6, DesRuisseaux was caught in a flashover.

DesRuisseaux was eventually flown to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where he remained until Monday. The veteran firefighter suffered second and third degree burns to about 35-40% of his body.

“It’s just part of what we do,” DesRuisseaux said when asked about being hailed as a hero.

Firefighters and police celebrated DesRuisseaux’s release from the hospital with a procession as he returned home.

“The brotherhood is unbelievable,” he said. “Boston Fire has been nothing short of amazing. The Boston Burn Foundation has really gone over the top taking care of my family. That’s the biggest thing for me. I can’t thank them enough. I’m forever grateful for what they’ve done for me, and especially my family. It’s been an amazing thing and I can never repay them for it.”

DesRuisseaux said it has been a strange feeling being the one in need of medical attention, instead of being the one to help those in distress.

“I’m always on the other side of this so for me, relying on so many people it’s not normal for me. I’m just happy I’ve had such a great support system. Can’t thank everybody enough,” he said.

One person died in the fire at the 6-family home while Manchester firefighters rescued six others.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.