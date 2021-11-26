Orlando Magic fan learns he’s going to be a dad during viral kiss-cam surprise

By Kelsi Thorud

ORLANDO (WESH) — An Orlando Magic fan got quite the kiss-cam surprise during a game.

“I think he was very surprised as everyone saw on his facial expressions,” Taylor Wheaton Baily said.

Wheaton Baily and James Baily are the Orlando couple seen in that now viral video where James learns Taylor’s pregnant at an Orlando Magic game.

“When I looked up and saw the writing at the bottom, that’s just when my jaw dropped and it was just such a whirlwind of emotions at that point,” James said.

Taylor told WESH 2 News she learned she was pregnant only a few days ago and wanted to do something big to tell James.

“My husband has always dreamed of me telling him in a really cool way. So I thought it would be neat to get on the kiss cam,” Taylor said.

Taylor planned the whole moment in secret, bringing her parents along for the surprise as well but none of them thought the moment would go viral.

“Shortly after it happened the messages started pouring in. We saw you on Sports Center. We saw you on this, we saw you on that,” James said.

“There were some of my friends local in town that were like, ‘Are you pregnant?’ And I was like ‘Oh are you at the game?’ And they were like ‘No, you’re on Sports Center right now,'” Taylor said.

“We haven’t even eaten turkey yet and it’s already the best Thanksgiving ever,” James said.

