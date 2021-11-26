Georgia police arrest The Grinch, warn community amid holiday shopping season

By Mariya Murrow

NEWNAN, Georgia (WGCL) — Black Friday is a day full of deals and discounts bound to get you in the spirit of the holidays. But for some, it’s an opportunity to commit crime.

Newnan police have announced the arrest of a well known thief in the community who calls himself “The Grinch.”

The police department took to Facebook to announce the arrest of The Grinch, after he was suspected of prowling around parking lots and stealing holiday packages from unlocked vehicles. The news is a lighthearted way of reminding shoppers to stay vigilant and lock their vehicles while out and about.

“Not on our watch Mr. Grinch, not on our watch,” Newnan police said.

