Volunteers make sure the elderly have Thanksgiving meals

By JOYLYN BUKOVAC, ALEX HEIDER

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — In Tennessee, 24 percent of seniors live alone or are isolated. Volunteers were able to brighten their day this Thanksgiving by delivering hundreds of meals to elderly people across Nashville.

For Fifty Forward volunteer Anne Connolly and her daughter Caitlin, this may be a start of a new thanksgiving tradition. “I usually just work during the year but I was fortunate enough to have family here today so I wanted her to see what goes on here at Fifty Forward,” Connolly said.

Fifty Forward volunteers delivered nearly 300 meals to elderly people who didn’t have anywhere to go. “Spread a little joy before we go home and have out own family dinner. It should be fun,” Connolly said.

Fifty Forward volunteers will also be delivering holiday meals on Christmas.

“Many of them were the center of their Thanksgiving celebrations and now they’re on the sidelines somewhat. Maybe they can’t get out, maybe their family is far away and they just have told me over and over again that it’s like getting an invitation when somebody comes to their door. Sometimes people bring their kids, and their kids sing to them. Everyone has their own style, but mostly the style I see is that everybody sees a caring heart and the willingness to be a part of a greater community,” Sharie Loik, Fifty Forward Fresh Meals on Wheels Director said.

