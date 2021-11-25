Police: North Carolina man slams officer’s head into wall before attempting escape

By WXII12.com Web Staff

ALAMANCE COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — Suspect assaults detention officers Wednesday morning in Alamance County.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Glen Todd Smith Jr. for burglary and larceny of a motor vehicle.

After being arrested, Smith was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he was served his warrants and turned over to the custody of the detention center. Smith was then placed in a holding cell.

A sergeant entered the cell to allow Smith a phone call in order to make bond. While she was turning on the phone, Smith slammed the sergeant’s head into the concrete wall.

After the sergeant fell to the ground, Smith exited the cell and locked the officer inside.

Smith attempted to exit the building and was ordered to stop by a lieutenant. Instead, he ran toward an exit door.

In an attempt to evade being caught, he broke a plastic mail bin over the lieutenant’s head and struck them.

Officers then were able to subdue Smith.

The sergeant was treated for her injuries. The lieutenant sustained minor scratches.

The district attorney’s office assisted with the investigation, and Smith was charged with the following felonies: first-degree kidnapping, assault on detention employee inflicting serious injury and malicious conduct by prisoner. He was also charged with misdemeanors, including misdemeanor escape local jail, assault on government official, injury to personal property, probation violation and D.V. protective order violation.

Smith was given a $103,000 secured bond and had his first appearance on Wednesday. The district attorney’s office will be sending this case to grand jury on Nov. 29. During his first appearance, Mr. Smith’s bond was increased to $305,000 secured.

