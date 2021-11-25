‘I just don’t like it’: Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doubles down on distaste for pie

By WCVB Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has made it clear that he is definitely not a fan of one Thanksgiving staple.

Speaking with WEEI earlier this week, Jones raised some eyebrows when he declared he wasn’t a fan of pecan pie, nor was he interested in a slice of apple or pumpkin pie.

“I don’t like that,” Jones said when quizzed about his favorite Thanksgiving dessert. “I like the chocolate; chocolate stuff is good.”

The 23-year-old rookie was asked again about his distaste for pie during a news conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

“I just don’t like it. Yeah. So, simple as that,” Jones said before chuckling.

In a follow-up question, Jones was asked about his thoughts on macaroni and cheese after Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon spoke about his disgust for the dish with the media on Tuesday.

During organized team activities in June, Jones said he was given the nickname “Mac ‘n Cheese” by fellow quarterback Cam Newton, who is now with the Carolina Panthers.

“I mean, it’s food,” Jones said before laughing. “But I don’t really want to focus on that right now. But I do hope that everyone has a good Thanksgiving in here and, you know, it’s a great time to just reflect on things and be thankful for the things that mean a lot to you.”

Jones and the 7-4 Patriots, currently the leaders AFC East division and No. 3 overall in the conference, have a crucial game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Titans will enter the game in Foxborough as the top team in the AFC with an 8-3 record.

