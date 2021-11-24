Oklahoma City police donate hundreds of winter coats for children experiencing homelessness

By KOCO Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is giving back to metro-area children experiencing homelessness.

The department delivered around 400 winter coats to Positive Tomorrows, a school in the Oklahoma City metro that specifically caters to children experiencing homelessness. Officials at Positive Tomorrows say many of their children need a good winter coat.

Police department officials said the donation was part of its National Faith and Blue events for building bridges within the community.

