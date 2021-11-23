Teen stabbed on Riverwalk in downtown Milwaukee in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in downtown Milwaukee Monday night, Nov. 22.

Officials say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was stabbed near on the Riverwalk near Water and Wisconsin around 5:14 p.m.

The victim suffered lacerations and wounds to his face and torso and is expected to survive. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities say this appears to be an unprovoked attack by a suspect who was yelling obscenities at pedestrians prior to the incident.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.