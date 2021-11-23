Surveillance video from double murder scene shows three people leaving SUV where two men were found dead

By TYLER FINGERT

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — FOX10 News just getting surveillance video of the area where two men were found dead in an SUV early Sunday morning.

The double murder happening on Rangeline Road south of I-10.

Police say the shooting happened after some sort of incident at a Prichard nightclub. The victims were on their way home to Mississippi when a car came up beside them and opened fire.

The surveillance video is giving some new clues about the double murder investigation.

The video shows an SUV doing a U-turn on Rangeline Road around 3:10 Sunday morning and then suddenly stopping in the northbound lanes.

The video then shows three people get out and walk away, but they were not the only ones in the SUV. Investigators say Dwan Williams, 23, and Andre Carter, 36, both residents of Mississippi, were found shot and killed inside.

Just minutes after the SUV stopped in the road Sunday morning, multiple police officers swarmed the area.

“There were a bunch of cops, at least 20, maybe 30 cops that were sitting on the side of the road,” one woman said.

A woman who was on her way to work saw the commotion.

“I saw a car and a person who was laying on the side and I wasn’t sure what was going on,” she said. “But I knew something had happened because there was a lot of cops.”

The double murder in mobile is the 46th and 47th homicides of the year in the city. Making it the second deadliest year in the Port City in the last two decades.

2021 is on pace to be the deadliest year in Mobile.

If you know anything about this latest murder, call police.

