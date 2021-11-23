Man charged with murder after deadly standoff escaped from federal custody in August

By Web staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Police have identified the 29-year-old man who was arrested following an hours-long standoff in southeast Portland where a woman was found dead.

Davonte Arnez Donahue was booked into the Multnomah County Jail after being released from a hospital Monday evening. He is facing charges of first-degree murder – domestic violence, five counts of first-degree attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm – domestic violence, and a Multnomah County warrant.

The charges stem from a standoff that began Sunday afternoon after officers responded to a welfare check in the 2400 block of Southeast 171st Avenue. Police said a crying woman has called dispatch to report that she was being held hostage. As officers were responding, neighbors reported hearing shots in the area.

Officers were shot at when they arrived to the home. No officers were injured. The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to help and attempted to contact Donahue.

At about 1:12 a.m. on Monday, Donahue was taken into custody.

Police said a woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead inside the home after the standoff. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Court records show Donahue was sentenced in Washington County to nine years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a minor.

In August of this year, Donahue was going through the pre-release component of his sentence at a federal transition center branch of the federal prison in Sheridan when he allegedly jumped the fence at the center and got away in a white car that was waiting for him at a nearby hotel. A U.S. Marshals warrant had been out for him since that time.

No additional details about the investigation have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at (503) 823-0871 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

