Jana Seaman & United in Assignment Kick Off 6th Annual Jonathan Ard Memorial Toy Drive Benefitting Children of Naples, Florida

November 23, 2021 (Security Television Network) — United in Assignment is hosting the sixth annual Jonathan Ard Memorial Toy Drive, supporting Naples, Florida organization Friends of Foster Children Forever. Toys can be shipped or dropped off at multiple locations and events until December 17.

Naples-based United in Assignment founder, Jana Seaman, today announced the launch of the sixth annual Jonathan Ard Memorial Toy Drive, benefitting local children through Friends of Foster Children Forever. With the help of the local community, many underserved children will be able to unwrap toys on Christmas morning in Collier County.

This year represents the sixth year of the tradition and the first in Naples, Florida, for the toy drive. It’s indeed a joyful tradition, borne to honor decorated U.S. Army veteran Jon Ard. After losing her husband Jon to Leukemia in December 2016, Jana Seaman and her family requested holiday toy donations in lieu of flowers and gifts at his memorial service. After filling truck beds and trailers with unwrapped toys that day, the toy drive became an annual tradition in Jon’s memory and grew to be the largest toy drive to benefit the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. And now, Jana and her family are excited to bring the tradition to their local Naples community. Seaman states, “Jon had a tremendous spirit of giving selflessly. It’s only fitting that we honor his memory with a toy drive in his name. It’s a tradition we’re proud to bring to Naples children for many years to come.”

Through the dedication of a few employees and over 150 volunteers, Friends of Foster Children Forever strives to fulfill the needs of every child who enters or is at-risk of entering the foster care system throughout Collier County — regardless of whether they reside in a foster home, with a relative, non-relative, in a shelter or residential facility.

There are several ways the Collier County community can help with donations of unwrapped toys:

The community can attend and bring a gift to the Accanito Rally Christmas Party on December 5 from 3-6 p.m. at 3573 Enterprise Avenue in Naples — a family-friendly event with live music, good food and an appearance by Santa Claus in his red Lamborghini. Kids are welcome to bring their wish lists and take a photo with Santa.

On December 9 from 3-7 p.m., the community is invited to bring an unwrapped gift to local eatery The Hangout by Two Guys for a free drink and appetizer — located at 2360 Pine Ridge Road in Naples. Gifts can also be purchased from an Amazon Wish List, or at-large, and sent to the offices of United in Assignment, 405 5th Avenue South, Naples, Florida 34102.

