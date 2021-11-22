Woman accused of running over two people, killing one during argument

By Matthew Nuttle

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV) — Police are searching for a woman who they say struck two people with her car, killing one, during an argument in Wahiawa, Friday night.

Honolulu Police released a photo of the suspect, Tina Marie Amado, on Sunday. Amado is wanted on complaints of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the Friday night incident.

According to investigators, Amado, 53, was arguing with a 58-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man in the Wahiawa area just after 10 p.m. Friday. At some point the argument escalated and that’s when police say Amado struck the man and woman with her car and drove away. Police did not say exactly where in Wahiawa the alleged incident took place.

The 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 44-year-old man was not seriously injured and refused to be treated.

Police say Amado is 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has “salt and pepper” hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available.

Amado’s car is a silver 2011 Toyota Camry with silver and black rims, and Hawaii license plate number RFG689.

If you have any information about Amado’s whereabouts, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be made to honolulucrimestoppers.org

A family member of the woman who was killed identified her as Brandy Von Hamm. They released the following statement about this incident:

“Our family is hurting, and we need to know what happened to our mother, our sister, our friend. We hope that anyone with information will come forward so that we can heal.”

