Loved ones gather to demand justice for 16-year-old Christopher Walls who died in police custody

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (WFOR) — A week after 16-year-old Christopher Walls crashed after being chased by police, family and friends laid flowers and candles for their loved one.

“We wanted to show him that we care for him. He was a good person. He was never bad,” said Destiny Werby, a friend.

According to Miami-Dade police, Walls reportedly carjacked a driver in Broward County and led officers on a chase that went into Miami-Dade.

Walls then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence on Northwest 27th avenue and 62nd street.

According to police, the 16-year-old was then taken into custody by Hollywood police, but became unconscious a short time later.

He was then pronounced dead at Hialeah Hospital.

“He could have still been here. It doesn’t matter they didn’t have to do that extra stuff to him at all. It’s sad how they did him,” said Destiny.

However, Walls’ friends and family told CBS4 news the teen was arrested violently.

Officers involved in the incident have been placed under administrative leave, pending an investigation.

The teen’s family wants justice.

“You never know when your loved one is leaving. And it is just very shocking because Chris out of all the people, I just never expected anything to happen to him,” said family member of Walls.

