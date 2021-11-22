Cop arrested in prostitution case

By Ayah Galal, Rob Polansky

NEW HAVEN, Connecticutt (WFSB) — A New Haven police officer was arrested and accused of patronizing a prostitute.

It was the latest arrest in a series of separate incidents that allegedly involved some of the police force’s members.

The name of the officer arrested in this case was officer Christopher Troche.

After a nearly 8-month-long criminal investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Troche.

He turned himself into police on Sunday.

The investigation began on April 5 when a woman approached a New Haven police officer on routine patrol. She reported unwanted contact by officer Troche.

Members of the internal affairs division were alerted, and an internal affairs investigation began.

Nearly 8 months later, Troche was charged with patronizing a prostitute.

Troche has been a member of the New Haven Police Department since Sept. 2018 and is currently assigned to the patrol division. He was put on administrative leave once the investigation began.

In a statement, the New Haven Police Department said:

“We work extremely hard to be transparent to the community and offer many ways for citizens to make complaints against officers.”

In addition to this incident, two New Haven officers were arrested earlier this month in separate cases. One was a family violence incident and the other was a domestic violence episode.

Over the summer, a New Haven officer was killed in a drunk driving crash in Las Vegas. The driver of the car was a fellow New Haven officer who was arrested and is now out on bond.

Officer Troche ‘s bond was set at $25,000 dollars.

Details of the case are limited because the arrest warrant is sealed.

