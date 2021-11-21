Kansa kid goes viral after playing with pop duo

By GREG PAYNE

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — The pop duo “Dan + Shay” performed at the T-Mobile Center last weekend.

The two already have ties to the area. Dan Smyers is married to a Shawnee Mission East and Mizzou grad.

Now after their last local performance they have another new Johnson County connection.

Eleven year old Kyler Rose of Stilwell, Kansas has been playing guitar for nearly two and half years, mostly performing for small groups.

“Twenty five to 50 people around that,” says Rose.

Well, we can safely say that he shattered that record last Sunday.

Rose was one of thousands in attendance at Dan and Shay’s show at the T-Mobile Center, but it was his sign that set him apart.

Dan + Shay read his sign out loud that read “I probably should go to bed but…I’ve waited 14,016 hours for my first concert.”

More than 14,000 hours waiting — that’s how long it took between the time Kyler’s parents bought him tickets for the show that was originally scheduled in April 2020 and last Sunday when it finally happened.

“It just kept getting postponed because of Covid-19 and when they finally scheduled the concert, we said alright this is going to happen we said let’s go and try to make the most out of it, “said his father, Brian Rose.

The pop duo reading his sign was nothing compared to what happened next, when Kyler flipped the sign over.

Dan + Shay read out loud “Can I come play guitar and sing with you”.

Minutes, later Kyler was on stage, guitar in hand, ready to live a dream.

“I was nervous right as a grabbed the guitar and everything but when I played the first strum, I just heard the crowd, I was like they got my back, so I just didn’t get nervous I just did what I always do up in my room just play guitar and have fun,” says Kyler.

After the concert Kyle took several pictures with some new fans, but his fame was just starting, as the performance quickly spread across social media.

“I couldn’t keep up it made me have a new appreciation for public figures that they probably get this all the time on their pages,” says mother Brooke Rose.

Dan + Shay posted about Kyler several times on their social media page, but the icing on the cake came later in the form of a certain Chiefs quarterback taking notice.

“A pretty cool guy commented on my post and his name is Patrick Mahomes, he said ‘way to go Kyler that’s what I’m talking about’,” says Kyler.

Which Dan + Shay responded, “@patrickmahomes a legend recognizing a legend”.

“We can’t thank the Kansas City community and everyone who’s gotten behind Kyler and this whole situation and Dan + Shay enough because that was just a really cool moment for him,” says Brian.

