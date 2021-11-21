Deputies declare riot in downtown Portland, one warrant arrest made

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office declared a riot in downtown Portland on Friday night after a gate to the Multnomah County Jail was damaged.

The Portland Police Bureau said just after 7 p.m., it learned a group gathered at Southwest Main Street near Southwest Second Avenue and blocked traffic. A driver called and said someone in the group broke one of his windows.

The group then focused its attention on a garage door leading to the jail. The sheriff’s office declared a riot. Deputies said about 10 to 20 rioters began moving down the ramp toward the jail entrance and the building’s critical infrastructure. People also placed large tree branches to prevent the gate from closing.

Deputies met rioters on the ramp to prevent entry and instructed them to exit. The crowd began launching urine, alcoholic beverages, water bottles and batteries. Demonstrators stood at the garage exit, repeatedly preventing the gate from closing by pushing on it. Deputies moved toward them to allow space for the gate to close properly. They were eventually able to secure the gate.

A PPB vehicle with a loudspeaker warned the crowd and gave rioters a direction to leave.

Another local TV station’s crew was harassed and pushed around by the group. The crew appeared to get out of the situation safely as more people ran in to join the commotion.

Rioters broke the windows of the city print shop on SW Madison St. between SW Second Ave. and SW First Ave. A police car’s back window was shattered. Additional vandalism was done to the Justice Center.

Police made one arrest for a warrant and issued one criminal citation. Officers also stopped vehicles associated with the group. Five citations and 17 warnings were issued. MCSO did not make any arrests. Investigations into other crimes are underway.

The gathering comes after a non-guilty verdict was announced in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who shot and killed two people and injured another at a protest in Wisconsin.

