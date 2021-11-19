Las Vegas artist revitalizes apartment complex with colorful murals

By Sophia Perricone

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A local artist and her team are on a mission to revitalize parts of the Las Vegas Valley. Their most recent project focused on painting 18 murals in an apartment complex west of the Strip.

“It was nice to liven it up a little and take it from that desert beige to something that’s a little more engaging to the public,” said Melanie Stimmell Van Latum, creative director of We Talk Chalk.

In eight weeks, Stimmell Van Latum and six other artists transformed the Wyandotte Apartments with murals showcasing features of Las Vegas.

“We incorporated a lot of desert plants and desert animals,” she said.

Some of the 18 murals feature coyotes, snakes and aliens.

“It looks a lot better. It’s freshened up,” said Renae Riddle, who has lived in the complex for 10 years.

Other residents say the community was missing a pop of color.

“Before, it didn’t look good at all, like trashy. But it looks nice now though,” said Lee Proctor, a two-year resident.

While Stimmell Van Latum is excited that residents love the murals, she said she’s also hoping it will attract people from other parts of the community.

“I think it would be great to have these as part of the stock. You know, ‘hey let’s go check out the murals in the arts district, but lets head over to these murals that have the desert theme and aliens, and something a little quirky and cool,'” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.