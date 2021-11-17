Nolensville, TN, police launch holiday program to prevent front porch theft

By Tony Garcia

NOLENSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Nolensville Police Department has launched community program they hope will curb the number of packages stolen every day from people’s homes.

The initiative is called “Operation Front Porch,” which will actually bypass the front porch, altogether.

The Nolensville Police wants their building to be your new “front porch,” replacing your home with NPD headquarters.

Instructions are simple: have the item(s) shipped in YOUR NAME, but to the police address.

C/O the Nolensville Police Department, 7218 Nolensville Road, Nolensville TN 37135.

Residents of Nolensville will just need valid identification to pick up their items.

The programs will run through December 23.

