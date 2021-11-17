New study says Arizona wastes most food in nation

By Arizona’s Family Digital News Staff

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — In a new study published by LawnStarter, data collection showed Arizona ranked first for the most food wasted in the nation.

According to the data, Arizona ranked first in highest share of food wasted and lowest share of recycled food. Rounding out the other worst states in both categories were North Dakota, Nevada and New Mexico. The data was found by comparing the 50 states’ food waste, how much of the food was repurposed and what measures are in place to reduce food loss.

Arizona also ranked third in lowest share of donated food in the state, with Wisconsin and California rounding out the top two spots. LawnStarter’s data shared 30-40% of the national food supply goes to waste every year. However, with the holiday season coming up, 200 million pounds of turkeys are expected to go to waste.

The study says despite the large number of waste in Arizona, many locals are doing their best to minimize the food loss. More organizations are providing food waste solutions for Arizonans.

There are numerous ways for Arizonans to help reduce their personal food waste. The study says to plan ahead to minimize waste, buy frozen or canned food, freeze perishable items, eat leftovers and compost food waste.

LawnStarter is a startup company providing details about lawncare and other home improvement information. To read the full study or to see the full list of states, visit lawnstarter.com.

