Husband convicted of lethally poisoning wife’s cereal with heroin

By STEPHEN BOROWY

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — A man accused of poisoning his wife and causing her death was convicted by a jury.

Jason Harris, 47, of Davison, was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 17 for first-degree premeditated murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death. Harris was accused of putting a lethal dose of heroin in his wife Christina’s cereal in 2014, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case was initially ruled an accidental overdose, but was changed to homicide in August 2019 by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.

Other evidence against Harris consisted of him allegedly trying to hire a hitman, other relationships outside of their marriage, and a $120,000 life insurance payout that Harris received after Christina’s death, according to Prosecutor David Leyton.

Harris faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced next month.

