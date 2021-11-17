City of Phoenix to pay over $5 million in two separate police settlements

By Kiara Hay

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council will vote to approve payments totaling $5.4 million dollars to settle cases against the Phoenix Police Department.

A $5 million dollar payment stems from the 2017 death of Muhammad Muhaymin. He entered a community center to use the restroom and with him was his service dog, a chihuahua. Muhaymin was told animals were not allowed inside, and the police were called.

Muhaymin, who was experiencing homelessness, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and died during his encounter with the Phoenix Police Department. The County examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide, and afterward, Muhaymin’s family filed a $10 million wrongful death suit. Tomorrow Phoenix City Council will vote on a $5 million settlement.

An attorney representing Muhaymin’s family says the money does not equal justice, but the lawsuit will recover money and bring awareness to what happened.

Jamaar Williams, an attorney with Black Lives Matter Phoenix, says the money does not right the wrong. “While they are considering settling a case for $5 million dollars, they are still publicly denying that these officers did anything wrong,” said Williams.

An investigation into four of the ten officers involved determined no criminal charges needed to be filed. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family two of the officers are no longer with the department, but their departure is not connected to the arrest.

The Muhaymin case is currently part of the Department of Justice’s investigation into Phoenix police.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel was not in office during the initial investigation, but according to her office, she does have the power to re-open the case. However, a statement from Adel says she will only look into it if a law enforcement agency resubmits it to her.

The other settlement of $425,000 stems from a woman who claims Sean Pena, a former Phoenix Police Officer, sexually assaulted her. Pena was fired from Phoenix police following two women’s accusations of sexual misconduct.

