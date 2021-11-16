Woman battling cancer loses everything in house fire

By SHELBY MYERS

IRVINGTON, Alabama (WALA) — For the second time in a year, tragedy has turned Kristina Anderson’s world upside down.

Anderson moved to Freeze Drive in Irvington after Hurricane Zeta damaged her house in Lucedale.

Now, she’ll have to move again.

While visiting a friend in Saraland, a neighbor called to tell Anderson, her house was going up in flames early Thursday morning.

“By the time I got here,” Anderson said, “there was five fire trucks and I couldn’t even function.”

She says the hydrant by her house didn’t work so it took volunteer firefighters extra trips to bring in water to put it out. By that time, the house was gone.

“What am I supposed to do? I mean, I obviously don’t have a home. I was supposed to have a surgery today. I had to cancel that because my health is not very well right now,” said Anderson.

She is fighting cancer in multiple different areas of her body. She canceled her surgery Monday because she now, has no where to go to recover.

“I’m not made of money. I can’t pay my medical bills. Now I’ve got to pick and choose what’s going to come first, my health or my home that I no longer have,” said Anderson.

Anderson said her insurance will cut her a check but they’re waiting for the state fire marshal to investigate first.

Anderson is thankful she and her dog Bandit were not home at the time.

“I love him to death but all his stuff is gone too and I can’t replace that…you just can’t,” she said.

The state fire marshal’s office said they will get a crew to Anderson’s house Tuesday afternoon.

Right now, the Red Cross is helping Anderson get back on her feet and she is just waiting on the insurance check to go from there.

FOX10 News will let you know if you can help out.

