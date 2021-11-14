Connecticut residents are cleaning up after last night’s severe storm

By CHRISTIAN COLÓN, OLIVIA KALENTEK

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) (WFSB) — All across Connecticut, residents are feeling the impact of last night’s storm. As of this morning nearly 3 thousand Eversource customers are still without power.

The majority of those outages are from Hartford, Guilford and Cheshire. Many of these outages are due to downed trees and power lines.

“First the sky turned black then it was just like pow pow pow and the trees were bending left and right and then downpour,” says Lynn Cochrane a Connecticut resident.

The downed trees impacted residents as well as emergency personnel. Firefighters could not make it to del with a house fire.

Winds were so strong last night there have been reports of tornados across the state. The National Weather Service will be surveying Connecticut to determine if a tornado did in fact land in Connecticut.

