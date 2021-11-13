Ambulance driver charged in connection to deadly crash in Fairburn, GA

By THERINE CATOURA, LAUREN SENNET

FAIRBURN, Georgia (WGCL) — Kevin T. McCorvey, 34, has been identified as the ambulance driver and he is facing a slew of charges for the deadly Friday night crash in Fairburn.

According to investigators, McCorvey was driving a non-emergency ambulance under the influence.

State troopers say McCorvey ran off the road causing the ambulance to overturn in a ditch.

According to officials, Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, the patient, was not restrained in the back and died on the scene.

McCorvey was taken to the Fulton County Jail and charged with DUI, open container, and second-degree homicide by vehicle.

