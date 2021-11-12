Shop keeps late owner’s spirit alive

By Lee Peck

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Like a lot of businesses — Beckham’s Florist and Gifts on Airport is gearing up for the holidays. Decking the halls was always owner Sherhea Beckham Singleton’s favorite part about Christmas.

“Sherhea loved Christmas! She loved decorating the shop. She just got a thrill out of it. When she would come in — I think she envisioned things in her sleep because she would come and say — ‘I have an idea about this… Lets try this and see how it looks,'” said Avis Beasley, friend and Manager of Beckham’s Florist and Gifts.

Sherhea died August 17th of a massive heart attack at 60 years old. Amid her unexpected death — her dear friends and employees have kept the shop running.

“It’s been bittersweet. We miss our sweet friend because she was a friend more so than a boss could be or an owner. We always had so much fun. It was a fun job. We had the time of our lives up here cutting up,” recalled Beasley.

So fun — Beaseley — like a lot of Beckham’s employees have retired from other careers and started out helping Sherhea one or two days a week — to full time for the past 13 years.

“She had a way about encouraging you to be up here with her. Just a knack that she had. We were such good friends… It was hard to tell her no. But when we said yes — and came up here — we were glad we said yes,” recalled Beasley.

I (FOX 10’s Lee Peck) too was also recruited by Sherhea. After meeting her earlier this year during this Valentine’s story — Lee not only became fast friends with Sherhea — but she put him to work during the Mother’s Day rush — even teaching him about floral design.

Back in the store — Sherhea’s attention to detail is still there — from one of a kind wrapped gifts — to reminders around every corner.

“She loved it all… But she did have a special ornament — oh, here they are. These were her favorites. These were her favorites. I guess because of the angels, but they were her favorites. Lee: Now she’s an angel. Avis: She was such an angel when she was here… Now she’s got her wings.”

Beckham’s Florist and Gifts will have an open house this weekend — Saturday, November 13th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 14th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. They’re located at 7850 Airport Blvd.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.