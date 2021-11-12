Communtiy helps after family’s home destroyed by lightning

By Lauren Johnson

MELCHER-DALLAS, Iowa (KCCI) — A devastating sight for the Bach family, their home completely charred on the inside from a bolt of lightning that hit the house Wednesday night.

“I got a phone call from one of my coworkers saying our house is on fire,” said homeowner Dustin Bach.

It was a stroke of luck neither Dustin, Jennifer or their new baby weren’t in the home at the time. Dustin and the baby were visiting with his parents and Jennifer was at work.

Authorities say they may not have made it out if they had been there last night.

And unfortunately one of their pets met that fate, their Chihuahua.

“We did rescue the first two and they were doing just fine,” shared assistant chief Michael Denfield with the Melcher-Dallas fire department.

But even with the smell of smoke still fresh in the air — community members have already mobilized to get the Bach family back on their feet.

Their neighbor, Cortney Bell, has started organizing a silent auction with proceeds going to the family.

And she says the support has been overwhelming.

“I’ve had people running over checks to me today, I’ve had people asking where they can drop off diapers and other baby items,” Bell shared.

And it isn’t surprising in a town like Melcher-Dallas to come together this way.

Bell says the community is what makes small towns so special.

“People say small town Iowa, what’s there to do? But the best part is you always have people to lean on and support you when times are hard and when they’re not hard,” added Bell.

“I’m glad we have a great support system and everyone is able to help out,” Bach said.

