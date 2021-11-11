Caught on camera: California mother goes into labor, gives birth on front lawn

By Jason Marks

Click here for updates on this story

VACAVILLE, California (KCRA) — A pregnant mother in Vacaville didn’t have enough time to make it to the hospital while in labor last week. Instead, her delivery room was a bit more natural — her front yard — and it was all caught on camera.

Baby Thomas is the newest addition to the Johnson family. His mom and dad, Emily and Michael Johnson, said they just couldn’t wait for him to come into this world.

“We had been wanting to get pregnant for about six months before we ended up getting pregnant,” Emily said.

She added that the couple had pictured the perfect birth, even anticipating getting an epidural at the hospital.

But just as much as they couldn’t wait to meet Thomas, he apparently wanted to meet them even more.

“I was really eager to be done,” Emily said. “I was hoping he was going to come early, but we never really knew.”

Emily started having contractions last Thursday — a week early. Emily was confident they had more time, with contractions every 10 minutes or so for about three hours. After all, they only lived five minutes from the hospital.

But Thomas was even more eager, as her contractions began to quickly get closer.

“Then the contractions went from three minutes to two minutes to one minute in a matter of 20 to 30 minutes, and we are like, ‘Oh, we got to get into the car we have to go,'” Emily said.

The couple made their way out the door and down the driveway, but that’s as far as Emily would get.

“We got to the car and I just said, ‘No, I can’t get into this car,'” Emily said.

So right there under the stars, Emily decided to let nature take its course.

“I’m just like, ‘I’m going to get on the grass,'” Emily added. “‘I’m going to be here. This is my spot.'”

Emily’s mom, Kristy Sparks, called the birth “surreal.” The new grandmother had just arrived, knowing the baby was coming. She was prepared, on her hands and knees and she said she noticed the head coming up.

Right about that time, rescue crews began pulling up.

“By the time they walked up to me, I had a baby in my arms crying,” Sparks said. “It was unreal.”

“I just laid back in the grass and took a nice deep breath,” Emily said. “I never want to do that again.”

But unlike most mothers, Emily had a chance to watch her birth on replay because in this case, the doorbell camera delivered.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be on the camera,'” Michael said. “I’m going to watch this and we share this.”

Moans and groans are heard the moment when Thomas lets his voice be known.

“I’m just thankful that I was facing in that direction because otherwise, I don’t think we’d be able to share the video footage with anybody,” Emily said.

It was a birth they’ll certainly never forget — and now they have a story that needs to be told.

“I joke that I was like a cow giving birth in the field, because once I got to the hospital, I had grass clippings falling right off me and the nurses were wiping dirt off my knee and I’m like, ‘Oh, I did give birth in the lawn,'” Emily laughed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.