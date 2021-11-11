AMBER ALERT: Stolen vehicle located, one-year-old boy still missing

By Mariya Murrow

CLARKSTON, Georgia (WGCL) — Authorities have located the 2002 grey Ford Explorer, which had one-year-old Blaise Barnett in the backseat.

Both Blaise and his car seat were missing from the car when it was found at the Brannon Hill Condominiums late Wedesday morning.

The Clarkston Police Department is getting assistance from DeKalb County police and the FBI.

As the sun set Wednesday and the search entered its 17th hour, the boy’s mother put out a renewed plea to whoever has her son. Deonna Bray is asking whoever has Blaise to please turn him in somewhere safe.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the sudden disappearance of a one-year-old boy from Clarkston. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2002 grey or silver Ford Explorer with a “Tag Applied For” sign in the back window and temporary tag number P2722946.

Blaise Barnett was last seen wearing a green tank top with a dinosaur print on it and a diaper, wrapped in a blanket.

Police say Blaise was left in the car near his home with his parents inside, when a thief stole the vehicle with the child still inside. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to his mother, the family parked in front of their home on Montreal Road. She proceeded inside while Blaise’s dad took their nephew and a couple items out of the car and into the house.

“He was just making a quick trip because the house was right there and we were still able to see the car. Maybe in the 30 seconds he was in there, he tried to come back to get Blaise and then Blaise wasn’t out here and the car wasn’t either,” she explained.

The family says they suspect a teenager may be the alleged kidnapper after Blaise’s father spotted a boy he believed to be around 15 or 16-years-old walking down the street at the time of the incident.

Blaise’s mother says the teen was wearing black pants and black shoes and had a black jacket with a yellow and green square pattern on.

“We don’t want to press charges,” she pleaded to the camera, addressing the unknown assailant. “We just want you to bring our baby back. If you have him still in the car, keep him warm. Just bring him back. I just want him back in my arms.”

This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest update as new information becomes available.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or Clarkston police at 404-557-8956.

