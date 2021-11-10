TN police say, ‘Main suspect in toddler’s homicide found dead from apparent suicide’

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WRCB) — Chattanooga police say a toddler’s death has been ruled a homicide but the main suspect is dead from an apparent suicide.

Police say they were called to the 4700 block of Fairwood Lane on September 10, where they found 2-year-old Vincent Carter choking and began life-saving care.

Police say Carter was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say the Medical Examiner’s report, which was released on November 6, determined the child’s death to be a homicide.

Police say investigators had already developed a suspect in the case. With the results of the ME’s report, warrants were issued for the arrest of 62-year-old Debra Barnes on charges of Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Child Abuse and Aggravated Child Neglect.

Police say on November 8, officers responded to the parking lot of 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard and found Barnes dead from an apparent suicide.

Chattanooga police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.